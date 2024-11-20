APA Group Director Increases Stake in Company

APA Group (AU:APA) has released an update.

James Fazzino, a director at APA Group, has increased his indirect stake in the company by acquiring 10,000 ordinary stapled securities for $70,000 through Stefenna Pty Ltd, bringing his total holdings to 45,591 shares. This move reflects potential confidence in APA Group’s future performance, making it noteworthy for investors keeping an eye on director trading activities.

