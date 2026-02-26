APA Group - Debt (APAJF) Price Target Increased by 11.75% to 6.40

The average one-year price target for APA Group - Debt (OTCPK:APAJF) has been revised to $6.40 / share. This is an increase of 11.75% from the prior estimate of $5.72 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.72 to a high of $7.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.01% from the latest reported closing price of $5.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in APA Group - Debt. This is an decrease of 61 owner(s) or 29.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APAJF is 0.22%, an increase of 11.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.85% to 109,513K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,997K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,254K shares , representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APAJF by 6.32% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 11,470K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,620K shares , representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APAJF by 4.82% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,226K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,291K shares , representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APAJF by 4.72% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,541K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,359K shares , representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APAJF by 1.30% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 5,110K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,208K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APAJF by 2.53% over the last quarter.

