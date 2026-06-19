APA Gains 63% in a Year: Is the Market Finally Catching On?

APA Corporation APA has delivered a strong run, with its shares rising nearly 63% in the past year. The rally raises a fair question: is APA still attractive, or has the market already priced in most of the upside? The answer looks balanced. APA has stronger execution, a deep Permian base, improving costs and a major future catalyst in Suriname. At the same time, investors must consider commodity-price risk, Egypt exposure, debt and the long wait before Suriname contributes meaningfully. Compared with Chord Energy CHRD, which is more focused on the Williston Basin, and SM Energy SM, which is scaling its U.S. shale platform after the Civitas deal, APA offers a different mix of near-term cash flow and long-term offshore growth.

Price Performance Shows APA’s Strong Momentum

APA’s one-year gain easily tops Chord Energy, up 17.7%, and SM Energy, down 1.5%. The outperformance reflects improved confidence in APA’s operating progress, cash generation and future project pipeline. Still, a rally of this size raises the bar. CHRD has a simpler Williston-focused story built around steady production, long laterals and shareholder returns. SM is trying to improve scale, reduce debt and capture merger synergies. APA sits between these peers, with a large Permian position, international assets and a visible offshore catalyst.

1-Year Price Performance Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimates and Valuation Remain Supportive

APA’s earnings picture is mixed. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS indicates a 49% increase, supported by cost savings, better operating efficiency and cash flow from gas trading. However, the 2027 estimate points to a 36% decline, suggesting that analysts expect some normalization after a stronger 2026.

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Valuation, however, remains positive. APA trades at around 7.3 times forward earnings, below the subindustry’s 9.5X. That discount shows the market is still cautious about debt, geopolitical exposure and commodity sensitivity.

Suriname Could Be the Hidden Value Driver for APA

APA’s Suriname position may be the most important part of the long-term story. The GranMorgu development in offshore Block 58, being advanced with TotalEnergies, includes more than 750 million barrels of estimated recoverable resources tied to the Sapakara and Krabdagu discoveries. Production is expected through a floating production, storage and offloading unit with a capacity of 220,000 barrels per day, with first oil targeted for mid-2028. That gives APA a growth lever beyond its mature production base. Chord Energy does not have a comparable offshore project, while SM Energy is mainly focused on U.S. shale. For APA, GranMorgu could become a high-margin oil and free cash flow engine after 2028. The project is already approved, and a carry arrangement helps reduce APA’s near-term funding burden.

Image Source: APA Corporation

Operational Discipline Strengthens the Case

APA’s current business is anchored by the Permian and Egypt. The Permian accounts for most adjusted production and offers more than 10 years of economic inventory. Management has reduced drilling and completion costs in the Permian, lowered drilling costs in Egypt and continues to target meaningful run-rate savings by year-end 2026. The company is also working toward a $3 billion net debt target, while gas trading provides another source of cash flow. Chord Energy also emphasizes capital returns and balance sheet strength, while SM uses divestitures and synergies to improve leverage. APA’s advantage is that it combines operational discipline with a larger future project.

APA’s Risks Should Keep Expectations Realistic

APA remains exposed to oil and gas price swings. While oil prices have cooled somewhat following the U.S.-Iran deal, easing some of the geopolitical supply-risk premium, this could become a factor for APA going forward if crude prices remain under pressure. Weak Permian gas pricing, including Waha-related pressure, can also hurt realized prices and lead to curtailments. Egypt adds geopolitical and fiscal risk, while U.K. taxes remain a headwind. Suriname is promising, but first oil is not expected until mid-2028, so investors must wait for the biggest catalyst. APA also carries a broader and more complicated portfolio than CHRD and a different risk profile than SM Energy. If commodity prices fall further or GranMorgu faces delays, the stock could struggle after its strong one-year advance.

Conclusion

APA stock still looks reasonably attractive for investors seeking value, cash flow and long-term oil growth, but it is not an obvious buy after a significant rally. The valuation discount, ongoing cost reductions and Suriname upside support the investment case, while debt, commodity-price volatility, Egypt exposure, and the long lead time before Suriname contributes meaningfully, warrant some caution. Overall, the stock offers a balanced mix of opportunity and risk at the current levels. Given this risk-reward profile, APA stock is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.