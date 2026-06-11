APA Expands Alaska Footprint With $70M Savant Acquisition Deal

APA Corporation APA has officially announced the acquisition of Savant Alaska, LLC, a transaction valued at approximately $70 million in upfront consideration, along with additional contingent payments linked to the future development of APA’s eastern North Slope position. This move significantly strengthens APA’s infrastructure ownership, production capacity and development flexibility, cementing its position as a leading operator in Alaska’s oil and energy sector.

Securing Key Infrastructure for Accelerated Development

The acquisition provides APA, which is the Houston, TX-based oil and gas exploration and production company, with control over critical midstream, pipeline and field infrastructure adjacent to its existing acreage.

Notable assets include the Badami facilities, which offer a nameplate production capacity of roughly 40,000 barrels of oil per day. These facilities offer lodging, a grind-and-inject system, barge landing and wharf access, runway connectivity, and gravel resources, forming a comprehensive operational hub to support current and future exploration activities.

APA gains the ownership of the Nutaaq Pipeline, capable of transporting approximately 80,000 barrels of oil per day from Badami to the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System. This infrastructure enhances APA’s logistical capabilities, reduces the dependency on third-party operators and positions the company for efficient and cost-effective development of its eastern North Slope acreage.

Enhancing Flexibility & Operational Efficiency

John J. Christmann IV, CEO of APA, emphasized that the acquisition enhances operational flexibility and accelerates development timelines. With direct control over infrastructure, APA can optimize drilling schedules, reduce development costs and strategically appraise discoveries across its broader eastern North Slope position.

The move underscores APA’s commitment to unlocking the full potential of Alaska’s hydrocarbon resources while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital deployment.

Several infrastructure assets, including the accommodation facilities and grind-and-inject system, are slated to support operations starting with the 2026-2027 winter drilling season, allowing APA to execute its planned exploration and appraisal programs swiftly.

Strategic Drilling Program & Resource Appraisal

Following the acquisition, APA assumed the operatorship of an existing joint venture with Lagniappe Alaska, LLC and Oil Search (Alaska), LLC, a subsidiary of Santos Limited. APA plans a two-well drilling program during the 2026-2027 winter season, comprising one exploration well and one appraisal well.

The exploration well will target a new play in the western portion of APA’s eastern North Slope acreage, likely unlocking additional hydrocarbon potential. Meanwhile, the appraisal well will focus on the Sockeye complex, assessing resource scale, development feasibility and infrastructure utilization. The results of these wells will directly inform APA’s development strategy, ensuring efficient deployment of capital and resources while maximizing long-term production potential.

Expanding Acreage & Production Capacity

The acquisition also expands APA’s land position in Alaska, adding approximately 17,000 net acres in the Badami unit, currently producing 1,500 barrels of oil per day, with significant undeveloped resource potential. The deal includes roughly 75,000 net acres in the Grey Owl unit, alongside non-unitized acreage adjacent to Badami, providing considerable exploration upside.

Following the completion, APA’s eastern North Slope holdings will total around 487,000 gross acres, consolidating its position as one of the largest acreage holders in the region. This expanded footprint not only strengthens APA’s exploration portfolio but also ensures long-term development optionality and scalability.

Outlook & Strategic Significance

The transaction, expected to close by the end of 2026, is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. APA plans to provide updated guidance post-closing, highlighting anticipated production increases, capital allocation strategies and operational milestones.

By integrating Savant’s infrastructure, APA positions itself to reduce operational bottlenecks, enhance safety and environmental compliance, and accelerate the monetization of its resource base. This acquisition is a critical step toward realizing the full potential of APA’s eastern North Slope assets, ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of Alaskan oil and gas development.

Conclusion: Transformative Growth for APA in Alaska

The acquisition of Savant Alaska reaches a transformative milestone for APA. By securing strategic infrastructure, expanding acreage and optimizing production capabilities, APA is poised to drive significant growth in Alaska’s eastern North Slope region.

The combination of operational control, development flexibility and enhanced resource appraisal capabilities positions APA to efficiently deliver long-term value to shareholders while advancing Alaska’s energy development landscape.

This strategic acquisition underscores APA’s commitment to responsible resource development, operational excellence and sustained industry leadership in one of North America’s most critical oil-producing regions.

APA's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, APA has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Imperial Oil IMO, Murphy USA MUSA and Marathon Petroleum MPC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Imperial Oil is valued at $57.54 billion. It is a major Canadian petroleum company involved in crude oil production, refining and fuel distribution, with operations concentrated in Canada. A majority-owned subsidiary of ExxonMobil, Imperial Oil benefits from advanced technology and expertise while maintaining a strong presence in Canada's energy sector.

Murphy USA is valued at $10.28 billion. Murphy USA is one of the largest independent gasoline and convenience store retailers in the United States, operating a network of stores primarily located near Walmart locations. The company focuses on offering low-cost fuel and everyday convenience products, supported by a strong loyalty program and disciplined capital-allocation strategy.

Marathon Petroleum is valued at $75.36 billion. It is one of the largest downstream energy companies in the United States, operating extensive refining, transportation and fuel marketing networks. Through its refining assets and retail fuel brands, Marathon Petroleum supplies gasoline, diesel and other petroleum products to consumers and businesses nationwide.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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