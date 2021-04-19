APA Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/21/21

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/21/21, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.025, payable on 5/21/21. As a percentage of APA's recent stock price of $18.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from APA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.55% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of APA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APA's low point in its 52 week range is $7.445 per share, with $23.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.19.

In Monday trading, APA Corp shares are currently up about 1.9% on the day.

