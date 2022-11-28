US Markets
APA

APA ends drilling at Awari oil well off Suriname coast

November 28, 2022 — 08:29 am EST

Written by Ruhi Soni for Reuters ->

Adds well details, background

Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer APA Corp APA.O has wound up drilling operations at the Awari well in Suriname's Block 58 as it was "deemed noncommercial", the company said on Monday.

Exploration off the South American country's coasthas been watched closely as it is just over the border from massive oil discoveries by an Exxon Mobil XOM.N-led consortium in Guyana that are estimated to hold nearly 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

APA did not provide details on the Awari project. The company in August had abandoned the Dikkop well in Block 58 after striking water-bearing sandstones there.

French energy major TotalEnergies SE TTEF.PA is the operator of Block 58 with a 50% working interest, while APA holds the other half.

Shares of APA were down 4% at $44.70 amid broader weakness in the U.S. energy sector.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APA
XOM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.