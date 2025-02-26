APA Corporation Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

APA Corporation announced its 2024 financial results and will discuss them in a conference call on February 27.

Quiver AI Summary

APA Corporation announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2024, which are available on its website. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for February 27 at 10 a.m. Central time, and a replay will be accessible for a year afterward. The company operates in oil and natural gas exploration and production in the U.S., Egypt, the U.K., and offshore Suriname, among other locations. Additional information and updates can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

APA Corporation has provided their fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results, indicating transparency in financial performance.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results, allowing for direct engagement with investors and stakeholders.

A replay of the conference call will be available for one year, ensuring ongoing access to important information for investors.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

What are the key highlights from APA Corporation's fourth-quarter results?

APA Corporation announced their fourth-quarter results on February 26, 2025, which are detailed on their website.

When will APA Corporation discuss their financial results?

APA Corporation will host a conference call on February 27 at 10 a.m. Central time to discuss their financial results.

Where can I find APA Corporation's full-year 2024 results?

The full-year 2024 results can be found on APA Corporation's investor page at www.apacorp.com.

Is there a way to listen to the conference call after it has ended?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available for one year on the 'Investors' page of their website.

What regions does APA Corporation operate in for oil and gas?

APA Corporation explores and produces oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt, the UK, and offshore Suriname.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$APA Insider Trading Activity

$APA insiders have traded $APA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIET S ELLIS purchased 4,391 shares for an estimated $100,026

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$APA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 312 institutional investors add shares of $APA stock to their portfolio, and 385 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

