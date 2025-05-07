APA Corporation Reports First-Quarter 2025 Results and Upcoming Conference Call

APA Corporation reports first-quarter 2025 results; details available online; conference call set for May 8.

Quiver AI Summary

APA Corporation announced its first-quarter 2025 results on May 7, 2025, which can be accessed on their website. The company plans to host a conference call on May 8 at 10 a.m. Central time to discuss these results, with a replay available for a year on the investor page of their website. APA Corporation is involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in several regions, including the United States, Egypt, the United Kingdom, and offshore Suriname. For further information and updates, the company provides resources on their official website.

Potential Positives

APA Corporation is actively communicating its financial performance by releasing first-quarter 2025 results, which can enhance transparency and build investor confidence.

The company will host a conference call to discuss its results, providing an opportunity for direct engagement with investors and analysts.

The availability of a replay of the conference call for one year allows stakeholders to access information at their convenience, indicating a commitment to investor relations.

APA Corporation’s global operational reach, including activities in the U.S., Egypt, the U.K., and Suriname, highlights its diverse portfolio and potential for growth in multiple markets.

Potential Negatives

Results of the first quarter 2025 are not detailed in the press release, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's performance and transparency.



The press release does not indicate any positive developments or strategic initiatives, which may leave a negative impression on stakeholders regarding future growth prospects.



There is a lack of specific financial metrics or highlights in the release, potentially leading to uncertainty about the company's financial health.

FAQ

What are the first-quarter 2025 results for APA Corporation?

First-quarter 2025 results can be found on APA Corporation's website at www.apacorp.com.

When will APA Corporation host a conference call?

APA Corporation will host a conference call on May 8 at 10 a.m. Central time.

How can I access the conference call for APA Corporation?

The conference call can be accessed via the webcast link available on APA's website.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available for one year on the "Investors" page of the website.

What does APA Corporation specialize in?

APA Corporation explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the U.S., Egypt, the UK, and offshore Suriname.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$APA Insider Trading Activity

$APA insiders have traded $APA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHANSOO JOUNG purchased 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,368,615

JULIET S ELLIS purchased 4,391 shares for an estimated $100,026

$APA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 287 institutional investors add shares of $APA stock to their portfolio, and 341 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$APA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 03/19/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Positive" rating on 11/15/2024

$APA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $APA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $30.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $20.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI set a target price of $30.0 on 11/15/2024

HOUSTON, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced first-quarter 2025 results. Results can be found on the company’s website by visiting



www.apacorp.com



investor.apacorp.com



APA will host a conference call on May 8 at 10 a.m. Central time via the webcast link available on the company website to discuss the results. Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one year on the “Investors” page of the company’s website.







About APA







APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and elsewhere. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website,



www.apacorp.com



(281) 302-2286









(713) 296-7276









www.apacorp.com

























The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.