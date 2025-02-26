News & Insights

APA Corporation Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - APA Corporation (APA) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $354 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $1.773 billion, or $5.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, APA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $600 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.2% to $2.502 billion from $1.892 billion last year.

APA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $354 Mln. vs. $1.773 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.96 vs. $5.78 last year. -Revenue: $2.502 Bln vs. $1.892 Bln last year.

