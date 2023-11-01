APA Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - APA Corporation (APA) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $459 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $422 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, APA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $410 million or $1.33 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.5% to $2.31 billion from $2.87 billion last year.

APA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $459 Mln. vs. $422 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.49 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q3): $2.31 Bln vs. $2.87 Bln last year.

