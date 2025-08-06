APA Corporation Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - APA Corporation (APA) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $603 million, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $541 million, or $1.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, APA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $313 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.4% to $2.612 billion from $2.792 billion last year.

APA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $603 Mln. vs. $541 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.67 vs. $1.46 last year. -Revenue: $2.612 Bln vs. $2.792 Bln last year.

