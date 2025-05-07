APA Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - APA Corporation (APA) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $347 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $132 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, APA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $559 million or $1.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 37.3% to $2.612 billion from $1.903 billion last year.

APA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $347 Mln. vs. $132 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.96 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $2.612 Bln vs. $1.903 Bln last year.

