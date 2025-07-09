APA Corporation Provides Second-Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Updates

APA Corporation updates second-quarter 2025 financials and operational results, highlighting production adjustments and asset sale impacts.

APA Corporation has provided additional insights into its anticipated financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2025. This supplementary information is aimed at assisting investors and analysts in their estimates and does not encompass all factors that may impact performance. Highlights include estimated realized prices for oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas, along with production reductions due to unfavorable pricing conditions, specifically a 10 MMcf/d cut in U.S. natural gas and a decrease of 750 barrels per day in natural gas liquids. The company also completed an asset sale in New Mexico, resulting in a reduction of approximately 1.8 MBoe/d in second quarter production and total net proceeds of around $575 million. APA will discuss these results in a conference call scheduled for August 7, 2025.

APA Corporation reported an estimated net gain of approximately $158 million from oil and gas purchases and sales in the second quarter, signaling strong performance in asset management.

The company successfully divested assets in New Mexico for approximately $575 million, which allows for reallocation of resources and potentially strengthens its financial position.

Estimated average realized prices for oil and natural gas were provided, indicating positive pricing trends in both domestic and international markets.

APA plans to host a conference call to discuss second-quarter results, promoting transparency and engagement with investors and stakeholders.

APA Corporation curtailed approximately 10 MMcf/d of U.S. natural gas production and 750 barrels per day of U.S. natural gas liquids production due to weak or negative Waha hub prices, indicating challenges in market conditions.

The asset sale in New Mexico resulted in a significant reduction of approximately 1.8 MBoe/d in production, which could negatively impact future revenue and operational metrics.

Forward-looking statements indicate uncertainty in future performance and financial condition, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's stability and growth prospects.

HOUSTON, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today provided supplemental information regarding certain second-quarter 2025 financial and operational results. This information is intended only to provide additional information regarding current estimates management believes will affect results for the second-quarter 2025. It is provided to assist investors, analysts and others in formulating their own estimates, and is not intended to be a comprehensive presentation of all factors that will affect second-quarter 2025 results. Actual results and the impact of factors identified here may vary depending on the impact of other factors not identified here and are subject to finalization of the financial reporting process for second-quarter 2025.











Estimated Average Realized Prices – 2Q25















Oil (bbl)





NGL (bbl)





Natural Gas (Mcf)









United States





$64.85





$19.80





$1.00









International





$66.20





$41.60





$4.00





















Egypt tax barrels:





32 - 33 MBoe/d









Dry hole costs (before tax):





$30 - $35 million









Net gain on oil and gas purchases and sales (before tax)*:





$158 million









*Includes the impact of realized gain/loss from commodity derivatives







Production update







APA curtailed approximately 10 MMcf/d of U.S. natural gas production and 750 barrels per day of U.S. natural gas liquids production in the second quarter in response to weak or negative Waha hub prices.







Asset sale update







In May, APA announced an agreement to divest assets in New Mexico. The sales package closed in June, resulting in an approximate 1.8 MBoe/d (33% oil), reduction to APA’s second quarter U.S. production. APA’s previous full-year 2025 U.S. production guidance issued in May contemplated approximately 13.0 MBoe/d (50% oil) from the sold New Mexico assets in the second half of 2025. Total net proceeds from the asset sale, after certain customary closing adjustments and transaction costs, were approximately $575 million.







Weighted-average shares outstanding







The estimated weighted-average basic common shares for the second quarter is 361 million.







Second-quarter 2025earnings callbr>





APA will host a conference call to discuss its second-quarter 2025 results at 10 a.m. Central time, Thursday, August 7. The conference call will be webcast from APA’s website at



www.apacorp.com



and investor.apacorp.com. Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one year on the “Investors” page of the company’s website.







About APA







APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and elsewhere. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website,



www.apacorp.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “goals,” “guidance,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “possibly,” “potential,” “projects,” “prospects,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar references to future periods, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future plans, expectations, and objectives for operations, including statements about our capital plans, drilling plans, production expectations, asset sales, and monetizations. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations. See “Risk Factors” in APA’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risk factors that affect our business. Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. APA and its subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future development or otherwise, except as may be required by law.







