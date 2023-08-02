News & Insights

APA Corporation Profit Retreats In Q2

(RTTNews) - APA Corporation (APA) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $381 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $926 million, or $2.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, APA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $264 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 41.0% to $1.80 billion from $3.05 billion last year.

APA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $381 Mln. vs. $926 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.23 vs. $2.71 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.80 Bln vs. $3.05 Bln last year.

