APA Corporation Profit Retreats In Q2

(RTTNews) - APA Corporation (APA) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $381 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $926 million, or $2.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, APA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $264 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 41.0% to $1.80 billion from $3.05 billion last year.

