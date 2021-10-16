APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase APA's shares before the 21st of October in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.063 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.10 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, APA stock has a trailing yield of around 0.9% on the current share price of $26.37. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether APA can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. APA is paying out just 5.3% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether APA generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 2.6% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that APA's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:APA Historic Dividend October 16th 2021

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. APA's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 8.8% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. APA has seen its dividend decline 8.4% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is APA an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? APA has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy APA today.

While it's tempting to invest in APA for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for APA (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

