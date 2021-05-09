APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) Just Beat Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. Statutory revenue and earnings both blasted past expectations, with revenue of US$2.1b beating expectations by 41% and earnings per share (EPS) reaching US$1.02, some 48% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:APA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for APA from 18 analysts is for revenues of US$6.24b in 2021 which, if met, would be a sizeable 26% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 10,705% to US$2.29. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$5.78b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.36 in 2021. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on APA after the latest results; whilethe analysts lifted revenue numbers, they also administered a minor downgrade to per-share earnings expectations.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$23.43, suggesting the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite some adjustments to profit and revenue forecasts. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic APA analyst has a price target of US$38.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$11.00. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that APA is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 35% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 0.2% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 4.2% annually. So it looks like APA is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$23.43, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple APA analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for APA (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to take into consideration.

