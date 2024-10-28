APA Corporation Expands Board with New Director Appointment

APA ( (APA) ) just unveiled an update.

APA Corporation has expanded its board to eleven directors, appointing Kenneth M. Fisher as a new member. Fisher, with a robust background in finance from roles at ChampionX and Noble Energy, will also serve on the Audit and Cybersecurity Committees. His appointment comes with compensation similar to other non-employee directors, with no additional material agreements or transactions involved.

