APA Corporation Expands Board with New Director Appointment

October 28, 2024 — 04:51 pm EDT

APA Corporation has expanded its board to eleven directors, appointing Kenneth M. Fisher as a new member. Fisher, with a robust background in finance from roles at ChampionX and Noble Energy, will also serve on the Audit and Cybersecurity Committees. His appointment comes with compensation similar to other non-employee directors, with no additional material agreements or transactions involved.

