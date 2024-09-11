APA Corporation to Divest Non-Core Permian Basin Assets for $950M

APA Corporation APA has advanced the company’s goal of refining its U.S. asset base by strategically divesting non-core properties in the Permian Basin. This $950 million transaction is a key part of APA’s strategy to optimize its portfolio and reduce debt.

The sale involves properties across the Central Basin Platform, Texas and New Mexico Shelf, and Northwest Shelf, with a combined net production of 21,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), 57% of which is oil. These assets no longer align with APA’s long-term goals. This sale will allow the company to focus on its core assets in the Permian Basin to drive growth.



Impact of the Sale on APA’s Debt Reduction

The $950 million deal will boost APA's balance sheet by reducing debt, which has been a focal point for the company as it navigates the fluctuating energy market. By divesting these non-core assets, APA can focus on higher-margin production, capital efficiency and continued growth in its key operations. The sale proceeds will be allocated toward paying debt, reinforcing the company’s commitment to maintaining financial discipline and strengthening its capital structure.

CEO John J. Christmann IV stated, “Through multiple transactions completed this year, we have high graded and focused our U.S. asset base. Our remaining Permian position has scale and balance in the unconventional Midland and Delaware Basins.”



APA’s Focus on the Permian Basin: Key Strategic Decisions

APA’s decision to sell these assets is part of a broader strategy to “high grade” its U.S. asset base, concentrating on the company’s core positions in the Permian Basin. These remaining assets, located in the Midland and Delaware Basins, offer scale and balance through unconventional oil and gas resources, allowing APA to tap into highly lucrative reserves. This strategy aligns with the company’s focus on capital efficiency, enhanced production and improved profitability.

APA's pro-forma fourth-quarter production guidance stands at 307,000 boe/d, which is 34% higher than the company’s production in fourth-quarter 2023. This highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize production while maintaining strong growth across its onshore U.S. assets.



A Closer Look at APA’s Divested Assets

APA is divesting assets located in Texas and New Mexico, specifically within the Central Basin Platform, New Mexico Shelf and Northwest Shelf regions. These properties are valuable but no longer fit with APA's evolving strategic focus. The transaction is projected to yield $950 million, effective from July 1, 2024, and is expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The company's current emphasis is on its unconventional assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins, a shift highlighted by the recent acquisition of Callon Petroleum and subsequent asset sales.

A significant development for APA in 2024 has been the acquisition of Callon Petroleum. This acquisition has increased the company's onshore U.S. production by 66,000 boe/d, enhancing its growth outlook. Integrating Callon’s assets will not only boost production but also leverage advanced unconventional drilling technologies and drive greater operational efficiencies.



Increased Production in APA With Minimal Debt Impact

Through the acquisition of Callon Petroleum and the sale of non-core assets, APA has strategically positioned itself for growth without increasing its net debt level. As of year-end 2023, APA's debt position remains stable, despite its rapid expansion. This highlights APA’s focus on balancing growth with financial prudence, ensuring that its capital structure remains robust even as the company pursues aggressive production targets.



APA’s Competitive Positioning in the Permian Basin

APA’s streamlined asset base positions it well against pure-play peers in the Permian Basin. By focusing on high-margin, unconventional assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins, APA is maximizing the company’s production potential while benefiting from its strong transport and marketing positions.

This strategic concentration allows APA to maintain competitive advantages in cost and scale, ensuring it can effectively compete with other large producers in the Permian Basin. Additionally, APA's portfolio of global conventional assets provides further geographic and geologic diversification, protecting the company from potential regional volatility and enabling it to capitalize on global exploration opportunities.

This asset sale is a clear indication of APA's commitment to strategic portfolio management, debt reduction and capital efficiency. By focusing on its core assets in the Permian Basin and shedding non-core properties, APA is positioning itself for long-term success in an increasingly competitive energy landscape. With its strong balance sheet, growing production profile and streamlined asset base, APA is well-equipped to continue delivering value to its shareholders and remain a dominant player in the Permian Basin and beyond.



Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, APA has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like MPLX LP MPLX, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), VAALCO Energy, Inc. EGY and Core Laboratories Inc. CLB, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Findlay, OH-based MPLX LP is valued at $43.45 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 22.7%. MPLX owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets in the United States. It operates under two segments, namely Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing.

Houston, TX-based Vaalco Energy is valued at $583.04 million. The oil and gas exploration and production company currently pays a dividend of 25 cents per share, or 4.45%, on an annual basis. EGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Core Laboratories is valued at $810.66 million. The company currently pays a dividend of 4 cents per share, or 0.23%, on an annual basis. Netherlands-based CLB is an oilfield services company, operating in more than 50 countries. The firm deals with providing reservoir management and production enhancement services to oil and gas companies.

