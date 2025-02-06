APA Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend of 25 Cents per Share

APA Corporation declares a cash dividend of 25 cents per share, payable on May 22, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

APA Corporation's board of directors has announced a regular cash dividend of 25 cents per share on its common stock, payable on May 22, 2025, to shareholders who are on record by April 22, 2025. APA Corporation is involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in the U.S., Egypt, the UK, and offshore Suriname. Further information can be found on the company's website.

Potential Positives

The board of directors declared a regular cash dividend, indicating strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend of 25 cents per share highlights the company's ability to generate sufficient profits to reward stockholders.

The scheduled payment of the dividend on May 22, 2025, signals confidence in future cash flow and financial stability.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

What is the dividend declared by APA Corporation?

APA Corporation has declared a regular cash dividend of 25 cents per share on its common stock.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on May 22, 2025, to stockholders of record on April 22, 2025.

Who can receive the dividend from APA Corporation?

Shareholders who are on record as of April 22, 2025, will be eligible to receive the dividend.

Where can I find more information about APA Corporation?

More information, including operational updates and press releases, can be found on APA's website at www.apacorp.com.

In which countries does APA Corporation operate?

APA Corporation explores and produces oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt, the United Kingdom, and offshore Suriname.

$APA Insider Trading Activity

$APA insiders have traded $APA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIET S ELLIS purchased 4,391 shares for an estimated $100,026

$APA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 279 institutional investors add shares of $APA stock to their portfolio, and 354 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



HOUSTON, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) has declared a regular cash dividend on the company's common shares.





The dividend on common shares is payable May 22, 2025, to stockholders of record on April 22, 2025, at a rate of 25 cents per share on the corporation’s common stock.







About APA







APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and elsewhere. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com.







Contacts







Investor: (281) 302-2286 Ben Rodgers





Media: (713) 296-7276 Alexandra Franceschi





Website:



www.apacorp.com







APA-F



