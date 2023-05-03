APA Corporation Bottom Line Declines In Q1

(RTTNews) - APA Corporation (APA) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $242 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $1.88 billion, or $5.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, APA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $372 million or $1.19 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 47.0% to $2.03 billion from $3.83 billion last year.

APA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $242 Mln. vs. $1.88 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.78 vs. $5.43 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.03 Bln vs. $3.83 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.