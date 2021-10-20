APA Corporation (APA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 21, 2021

APA Corporation (APA) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased APA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 152% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.86, the dividend yield is .93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APA was $26.86, representing a -4.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.18 and a 260.78% increase over the 52 week low of $7.45.

APA is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B). APA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.78. Zacks Investment Research reports APA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 422.22%, compared to an industry average of 3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the apa Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to APA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have APA as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product (XOP)

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL)

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (PEXL)

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XOP with an increase of 19.73% over the last 100 days. RYE has the highest percent weighting of APA at 5.52%.

