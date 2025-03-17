APA Corporation and Partners Announce Promising Preliminary Results from Sockeye-2 Exploratory Well

APA Corporation and partners report promising results from the Sockeye-2 exploratory well in Alaska, confirming a high-quality oil reservoir.

APA Corporation, along with its partners Lagniappe Alaska, LLC and Oil Search (Alaska), LLC, announced promising preliminary results from the Sockeye-2 exploratory well in Alaska. With a working interest of 50%, APA successfully drilled the well to approximately 10,500 feet, discovering a high-quality reservoir containing about 25 feet of net oil pay in favorable Paleocene-aged sand. The results showed better-than-expected porosity and permeability, with further tests planned to confirm these findings. The Sockeye prospect supports existing geologic and geophysical models across a large area, which may encourage further exploration in the region. Executives from APA and Armstrong Oil & Gas expressed optimism about the findings and look forward to future updates following additional testing.

Successful drilling of the Sockeye-2 exploratory well encountered a high-quality reservoir with approximately 25 feet of net oil pay, indicating favorable geological conditions.

Results from the Sockeye-2 well, including better-than-expected porosity and permeability, confirm the partners’ geologic and geophysical models, enhancing the confidence in further exploration in the area.

The Sockeye prospect spans 25,000 to 30,000 acres, presenting significant potential for additional hydrocarbon discoveries, which could boost future production and revenues.

The release notes that flow testing is planned, indicating that the results of the Sockeye-2 well are not yet fully conclusive, which leaves uncertainty regarding the well's overall viability and potential output.

The use of forward-looking statements highlights inherent risks and uncertainties regarding future operations and performance, indicating potential vulnerability in achieving projected outcomes.

The statement about not being able to predict all factors or events that could affect results suggests a lack of control over certain operational aspects, which could create investor concern.

HOUSTON, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (NYSE, Nasdaq: APA) and its partners Lagniappe Alaska, LLC, an Armstong company, and Oil Search (Alaska), LLC, a subsidiary of Santos Limited, today announced preliminary results of the Sockeye-2 exploratory well. Apache holds a 50% working interest, operator Lagniappe and partner Santos each hold 25%.





The Sockeye-2 well was drilled to a depth of approximately 10,500 feet and successfully encountered a high-quality reservoir with approximately 25 feet of net oil pay in one blocky, Paleocene-aged sand with an average porosity of 20%. As compared to recent regional field analogues in the Brookian play, the porosity and permeability are both better than expected, with the permeability to be confirmed through a planned flow test. Additional zones of potential pay were also encountered in the shallower Staines Tongue formation.





The Sockeye prospect is amplitude supported across 25,000 to 30,000 acres, and confirms the partners’ geologic and geophysical models, derisking numerous additional prospects in the area. Wireline logging is complete and additional data collection is underway, including acquiring core and flow testing the well. The partners will provide further updates following the flow test results.





“The Sockeye-2 test is the second successful exploratory well drilled by the partnership on a 325,411-acre position on state lands. The first well, King Street-1, was a new field discovery with oil in two separate Brookian Zones. The Sockeye-2 well further demonstrates the potential of the play, presenting an exciting opportunity in an active area of the North Slope with significant existing infrastructure,” said Bill Armstrong, CEO of Armstrong Oil & Gas.





“We are very encouraged by the results at the Sockeye-2 well, which further proves our geologic and geophysical models and confirms a working hydrocarbon system. We look forward to the results of the flow test and sharing more information about the broader opportunity in Alaska,” added John J. Christmann, APA Corporation CEO.







About APA







APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and elsewhere. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website,



www.apacorp.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “goals,” “guidance,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “possibly,” “potential,” “projects,” “prospects,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar references to future periods, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future plans, expectations, and objectives for operations, including statements about our capital plans, drilling plans, production expectations, asset sales, and monetizations. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations. See “Risk Factors” in APA’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risk factors that affect our business. Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. APA and its subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future development or otherwise, except as may be required by law.







