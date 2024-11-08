APA Corp. price target lowered to $27 from $30 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Betty Jiang lowered the firm’s price target on APA Corp. (APA) to $27 from $30 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says stopping North Sea operations by the end of 2029 due to the UK emission regulations accelerates the timing of APA’s abandonment charges.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on APA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.