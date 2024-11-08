News & Insights

APA Corp. price target lowered to $27 from $30 at Barclays

November 08, 2024 — 05:45 am EST

Barclays analyst Betty Jiang lowered the firm’s price target on APA Corp. (APA) to $27 from $30 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says stopping North Sea operations by the end of 2029 due to the UK emission regulations accelerates the timing of APA’s abandonment charges.

