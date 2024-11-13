APA Corp. price target lowered to $25 from $29 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on APA Corp. (APA) to $25 from $29 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company reported a “disappointing” Q3 update, with the operational beat overshadowed by a weaker than expected 2025 guidance and the decision to cease operations in the North Sea by the end of 2029, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

