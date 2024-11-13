APA Corp. price target lowered to $25 from $29 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on APA Corp. (APA) to $25 from $29 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company reported a “disappointing” Q3 update, with the operational beat overshadowed by a weaker than expected 2025 guidance and the decision to cease operations in the North Sea by the end of 2029, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on APA:
- APA Corp. price target lowered to $32 from $34 at RBC Capital
- APA Corp. price target lowered to $33 from $36 at Truist
- APA Corp. price target lowered to $27 from $30 at Barclays
- APA Corporation Reports Strategic Moves Amid Q3 2024 Results
- APA Corp. sees Q4 production highest of the year on BOE basis
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.