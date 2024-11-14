APA Corp. management to meet with Roth MKM

Meeting to be held in Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio on November 20 hosted by Roth MKM.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on APA:
- APA Corp. price target lowered to $25 from $29 at JPMorgan
- APA Corp. price target lowered to $32 from $34 at RBC Capital
- APA Corp. price target lowered to $33 from $36 at Truist
- APA Corp. price target lowered to $27 from $30 at Barclays
- APA Corporation Reports Strategic Moves Amid Q3 2024 Results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.