APA

APA, CEPSA, Petronas return part of offshore oil block in Suriname

February 29, 2024 — 03:49 pm EST

PARAMARIBO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - A unit of U.S.-based APA Corp and partners Spain's CEPSA and Malaysia's Petronas have returned part of a promising exploration block off Suriname to state-oil firm Staatsolie, which plans to offer it again, it said on Thursday.

Between 2015 and 2021, four exploration wells were drilled in Block 53, with findings concentrated in the Baja-1 area.

According to the production sharing contract Staatsolie signed for the area in 2012, a minimum number of activities had to be carried out during the exploration period, which expired at the end of last year, for the partners to keep the entire area.

"APA and its partners... decided not to exercise the option to extend with a work program that would involve drilling at least one exploration well. As a result, the contract is limited to the Baja-1 area beginning Jan. 1, 2024," Staatsolie said.

APA, CEPSA and Petronas plan to continue exploration at the Baja-1 oil discovery, Staatsolie said, while the state firm will offer the vacated portion of Block 53 for a new contract later this year.

"There is sufficient interest for this from international oil and gas companies," Staatsolie said in a release.

In 2013, CEPSA entered into an agreement with APA, obtaining a 25% interest in the area, and Petronas entered into a partnership in 2014 for 30% of the block.

(Reporting by Ank Kuipers, writing by Marianna Parraga) ((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 371 7559; Reuters Messaging: @mariannaparraga)) Keywords: SURINAME OIL/

