APA Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for APA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of APA Corp (Symbol: APA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.74, changing hands as low as $32.49 per share. APA Corp shares are currently trading off about 7.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APA's low point in its 52 week range is $15.545 per share, with $51.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.62. The APA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

