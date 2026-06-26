APA (APA) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest close session, APA (APA) was down 1.23% at $33.01. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

The oil and natural gas producer's shares have seen a decrease of 8.51% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.57% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 1.42%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of APA in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.79, showcasing a 105.75% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.5 billion, indicating a 4.39% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.6 per share and a revenue of $9.29 billion, representing changes of +48.54% and +0.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for APA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.79% higher within the past month. APA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, APA is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.97. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 9.16.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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