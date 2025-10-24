APA (APA) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest close session, APA (APA) was down 3.21% at $23.83. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.15%.

The oil and natural gas producer's shares have seen an increase of 1.15% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.47% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of APA in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 5, 2025. In that report, analysts expect APA to post earnings of $0.74 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.04 billion, down 19.52% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.42 per share and revenue of $9.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.28% and -5.68%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for APA. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.24% higher. APA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, APA is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.2. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.62.

One should further note that APA currently holds a PEG ratio of 6.86. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.96.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, positioning it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

