APA (APA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

APA (APA) closed at $27.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.08% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.1% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had gained 8.3% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 11.68% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of APA in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 25, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, down 21.52% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.92 billion, reflecting a 23.24% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.48 per share and a revenue of $8.84 billion, indicating changes of -7.69% and -9.19%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for APA. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 6.94% decrease. APA is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, APA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.4. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 14.73.

Meanwhile, APA's PEG ratio is currently 12.76. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

