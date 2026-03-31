APA (APA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

APA (APA) closed the most recent trading day at $42.44, moving -2.97% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.91%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 2.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 3.83%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas producer have appreciated by 38.03% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9.79%, and the S&P 500's loss of 7.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of APA in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.78, marking a 26.42% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.96 billion, down 25.15% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.74 per share and a revenue of $8.31 billion, demonstrating changes of -0.8% and -9.91%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for APA. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 90.91% increase. Right now, APA possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, APA is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.69. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.26.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, positioning it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.