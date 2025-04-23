APA (APA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

APA (APA) closed the latest trading day at $15.65, indicating a -1.32% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.5%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas producer have depreciated by 24.08% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of APA in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 7, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.83, reflecting a 6.41% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.18 billion, up 14.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.10 per share and revenue of $8.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of -17.77% and -13.32%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for APA. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 15.88% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. APA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, APA is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.11. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.67 for its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, positioning it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

APA Corporation (APA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.