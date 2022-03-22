APA (APA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

APA (APA) closed at $40.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.88% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had gained 27.11% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from APA as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.51, up 65.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.12 billion, up 1.14% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.47 per share and revenue of $8.51 billion, which would represent changes of +65.9% and +8.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for APA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.04% lower within the past month. APA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that APA has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.32 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.71, which means APA is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that APA has a PEG ratio of 0.13 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow APA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

