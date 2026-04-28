Is APA (APA) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has APA (APA) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

APA is one of 240 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. APA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APA's full-year earnings has moved 132.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, APA has returned 57.1% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 28.1%. This means that APA is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Gran Tierra Energy (GTE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 107.6%.

Over the past three months, Gran Tierra Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, APA belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 35 individual companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 27.9% so far this year, meaning that APA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Gran Tierra Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #24. The industry has moved +36.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track APA and Gran Tierra Energy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

APA Corporation (APA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.