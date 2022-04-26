APA (APA) Stock Moves -1.18%: What You Should Know

APA (APA) closed at $38.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.18% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.82%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had lost 1.93% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from APA as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.11, up 131.87% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.4 billion, up 14.88% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.69 per share and revenue of $10.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of +148.46% and +32.74%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for APA should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 41.87% higher. APA is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that APA has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.03 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.25.

We can also see that APA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.24 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow APA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

