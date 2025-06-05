APA (APA) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

APA (APA) closed at $17.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.53% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

The oil and natural gas producer's stock has climbed by 15.76% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of APA in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.58, indicating a 50.43% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.88 billion, showing a 32.49% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.01 per share and a revenue of $8.11 billion, demonstrating changes of -20.16% and -16.74%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for APA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.22% increase. APA presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, APA is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.95. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.3 of its industry.

It's also important to note that APA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 5.67. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 184, this industry ranks in the bottom 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow APA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

