APA (APA) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, APA (APA) closed at $42.04, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had gained 1.44% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.27% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 8.97% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from APA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 22, 2023. On that day, APA is projected to report earnings of $1.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.31 billion, up 0.53% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for APA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 21.68% lower. APA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, APA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.93, which means APA is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that APA has a PEG ratio of 0.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. APA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, which puts it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

APA Corporation (APA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

