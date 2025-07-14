APA (APA) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

APA (APA) closed at $19.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.18% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.27%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas producer have depreciated by 4.28% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.89%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.97%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of APA in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 6, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.54, indicating a 53.85% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.04 billion, indicating a 27.01% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.95 per share and revenue of $8.8 billion, which would represent changes of -21.75% and -9.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for APA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.96% lower. APA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note APA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.81. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.44 for its industry.

One should further note that APA currently holds a PEG ratio of 6.49. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry stood at 1.59 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, placing it within the bottom 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.