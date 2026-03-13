APA (APA) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

APA (APA) closed at $34.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.56% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.93%.

The oil and natural gas producer's shares have seen an increase of 24.85% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of APA in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.51, indicating a 51.89% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.91 billion, reflecting a 26.99% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.77 per share and revenue of $7.41 billion, indicating changes of -53.05% and -19.68%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for APA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.18% lower. APA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, APA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.02. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.52 for its industry.

We can also see that APA currently has a PEG ratio of 18.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.71.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 183, this industry ranks in the bottom 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.