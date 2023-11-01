APA (APA) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, APA (APA) reported revenue of $2.31 billion, down 19.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.33, compared to $1.97 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +15.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.08, the EPS surprise was +23.15%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how APA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Production volume per day - Natural gas - Total : 820.14 millions of cubic feet versus 833.72 millions of cubic feet estimated by 14 analysts on average.

: 820.14 millions of cubic feet versus 833.72 millions of cubic feet estimated by 14 analysts on average. Production volume per day - NGL - Total : 67.78 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 64.85 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on 12 analysts.

: 67.78 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 64.85 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on 12 analysts. Production volume per day - Total : 412.25 KBOE/D compared to the 410.9 KBOE/D average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 412.25 KBOE/D compared to the 410.9 KBOE/D average estimate based on eight analysts. Production volume per day - Oil - Total : 207.79 thousands of barrels of oil versus 206.21 thousands of barrels of oil estimated by six analysts on average.

: 207.79 thousands of barrels of oil versus 206.21 thousands of barrels of oil estimated by six analysts on average. Average price - Natural gas - Total : $3.12 versus $2.87 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $3.12 versus $2.87 estimated by six analysts on average. Average price per barrel - Oil - Total : $86.15 compared to the $85.13 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $86.15 compared to the $85.13 average estimate based on five analysts. Average price per barrel - NGL - Total : $22.26 compared to the $22.30 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $22.26 compared to the $22.30 average estimate based on five analysts. Average price per barrel - NGL - United States : $21.87 versus $21.50 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $21.87 versus $21.50 estimated by four analysts on average. Average price - Natural gas - North Sea : $10.98 versus $10.47 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $10.98 versus $10.47 estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Natural gas : $236 million compared to the $222.68 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -44.9% year over year.

: $236 million compared to the $222.68 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -44.9% year over year. Revenues- Oil : $1.71 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.

: $1.71 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year. Revenues- Natural gas liquids: $138 million versus $132.43 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -31.7% change.

Shares of APA have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

APA Corporation (APA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.