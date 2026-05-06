APA (APA) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2026, APA (APA) reported revenue of $2.22 billion, down 15.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.38, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.11 billion, representing a surprise of +4.8%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +37.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.01.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Production volume per day - Total : 442.35 KBOE/D versus 437.33 KBOE/D estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 442.35 KBOE/D versus 437.33 KBOE/D estimated by seven analysts on average. Average price - Natural gas - Total : $2.12 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.46.

: $2.12 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.46. Production volume per day - NGL - Total : 72.98 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 72.36 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on six analysts.

: 72.98 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 72.36 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on six analysts. Production volume per day - Oil - Total : 231.97 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 224.96 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on six analysts.

: 231.97 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 224.96 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on six analysts. Production volume per day - Natural gas - Total : 824.43 millions of cubic feet per day versus 835.3 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by six analysts on average.

: 824.43 millions of cubic feet per day versus 835.3 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by six analysts on average. Average price per barrel - Oil - Total : $78.69 versus $73.48 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $78.69 versus $73.48 estimated by five analysts on average. Average price per barrel - NGL - Total : $20.96 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $20.06.

: $20.96 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $20.06. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Natural gas revenues : $157 million compared to the $196.58 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -32.6% year over year.

: $157 million compared to the $196.58 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -32.6% year over year. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Natural gas liquids revenues : $141 million compared to the $129.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -31.6% year over year.

: $141 million compared to the $129.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -31.6% year over year. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues : $1.94 billion compared to the $1.8 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year.

: $1.94 billion compared to the $1.8 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Oil revenues : $1.64 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.

: $1.64 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year. Purchased oil and gas sales: $385 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $406.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.5%.

Here is how APA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for APA here>>>

Shares of APA have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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