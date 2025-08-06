APA (APA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

APA (APA) reported $2.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.5%. EPS of $0.87 for the same period compares to $1.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +26.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45, the EPS surprise was +93.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Production volume per day - Total : 465.08 KBOE/D compared to the 457.24 KBOE/D average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 465.08 KBOE/D compared to the 457.24 KBOE/D average estimate based on eight analysts. Production volume per day - Natural gas - Total : 894.1 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 902.9 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 894.1 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 902.9 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on seven analysts. Production volume per day - Oil - Total : 235.24 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 230.62 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on six analysts.

: 235.24 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 230.62 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on six analysts. Production volume per day - NGL - Total : 80.82 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 76.12 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on six analysts.

: 80.82 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 76.12 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on six analysts. Average price - Natural gas - Total : $2.28 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.27.

: $2.28 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.27. Average price per barrel - Oil - Total : $65.58 versus $63.60 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $65.58 versus $63.60 estimated by five analysts on average. Average price per barrel - NGL - Total : $20.49 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $20.10.

: $20.49 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $20.10. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Natural gas revenues : $184 million versus $182.92 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.3% change.

: $184 million versus $182.92 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.3% change. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Natural gas liquids revenues : $153 million versus $139.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change.

: $153 million versus $139.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues : $1.72 billion compared to the $1.62 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.9% year over year.

: $1.72 billion compared to the $1.62 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.9% year over year. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Oil revenues : $1.38 billion versus $1.32 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.6% change.

: $1.38 billion versus $1.32 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.6% change. Purchased oil and gas sales: $460 million compared to the $418.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.5% year over year.

Here is how APA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of APA have returned -9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

