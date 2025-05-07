APA (APA) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, APA (APA) reported revenue of $2.61 billion, up 37.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.06, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 billion, representing a surprise of +18.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how APA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Production volume per day - Total : 468.98 KBOE/D versus 464.29 KBOE/D estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 468.98 KBOE/D versus 464.29 KBOE/D estimated by seven analysts on average. Average price - Natural gas - Total : $2.81 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.01.

: $2.81 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.01. Production volume per day - Natural gas - Total : 923.55 millions of cubic feet versus 900 millions of cubic feet estimated by six analysts on average.

: 923.55 millions of cubic feet versus 900 millions of cubic feet estimated by six analysts on average. Average price per barrel - NGL - Total : $28.75 compared to the $27.08 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $28.75 compared to the $27.08 average estimate based on five analysts. Production volume per day - NGL - Total : 78.55 thousands of barrels of oil versus the five-analyst average estimate of 80.45 thousands of barrels of oil.

: 78.55 thousands of barrels of oil versus the five-analyst average estimate of 80.45 thousands of barrels of oil. Production volume per day - Oil - Total : 236.5 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 233.11 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on five analysts.

: 236.5 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 233.11 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on five analysts. Average price per barrel - Oil - Total : $73.73 compared to the $73 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $73.73 compared to the $73 average estimate based on five analysts. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Gas revenues : $233 million compared to the $237.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.4% year over year.

: $233 million compared to the $237.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.4% year over year. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues : $2.04 billion versus $1.95 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.7% change.

: $2.04 billion versus $1.95 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.7% change. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Natural gas liquids revenues : $206 million versus $188.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +47.1% change.

: $206 million versus $188.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +47.1% change. Purchased oil and gas sales : $597 million versus $395.32 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +194.1% change.

: $597 million versus $395.32 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +194.1% change. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Oil revenues: $1.60 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

Shares of APA have returned +12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

APA Corporation (APA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

