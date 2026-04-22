APA (APA) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

APA (APA) closed the most recent trading day at $38.06, moving +1.22% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.05% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.64%.

The oil and natural gas producer's stock has dropped by 7.84% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of APA in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 6, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.96, down 9.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.11 billion, down 19.08% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.28 per share and revenue of $8.68 billion, which would represent changes of +13.53% and -5.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for APA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 75.89% higher. APA presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note APA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.79. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.75.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, positioning it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.