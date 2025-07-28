APA (APA) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, APA (APA) was up +2.46% at $19.57. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas producer witnessed a gain of 2.91% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 2.64%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 4.93%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of APA in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 6, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.45, showcasing a 61.54% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.07 billion, down 25.8% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.92 per share and a revenue of $8.97 billion, demonstrating changes of -22.55% and -7.87%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for APA. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.2% lower. As of now, APA holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, APA is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.55. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 11.06.

Meanwhile, APA's PEG ratio is currently 6.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.71 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.