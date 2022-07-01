APA (APA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

APA (APA) closed at $35.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.29% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had lost 26.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 14.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.3%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from APA as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect APA to post earnings of $2.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 215.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.65 billion, up 48.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.94 per share and revenue of $10.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +180.51% and +39.73%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for APA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.32% higher within the past month. APA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note APA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.14, so we one might conclude that APA is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, APA's PEG ratio is currently 0.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

