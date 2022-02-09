APA (APA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

APA (APA) closed the most recent trading day at $33.43, moving +1.7% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.45% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had gained 2.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 7.87%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.26%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from APA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 21, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.42, up 2940% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2 billion, up 64.1% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for APA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 21.29% higher. APA is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, APA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.59, so we one might conclude that APA is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that APA has a PEG ratio of 0.24 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

