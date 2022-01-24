APA (APA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

APA (APA) closed at $30.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.46% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had gained 15.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 9%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.39%.

APA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, APA is projected to report earnings of $1.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3060%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.05 billion, up 68.12% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for APA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.71% higher within the past month. APA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note APA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.48. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.48.

It is also worth noting that APA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.27 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.