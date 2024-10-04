APA (APA) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest market close, APA (APA) reached $26.89, with a +1.36% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.22%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas producer have appreciated by 2.16% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of APA in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1, showcasing a 24.81% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.3 billion, reflecting a 0.37% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.97 per share and a revenue of $9.14 billion, signifying shifts of -12.36% and +11.83%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for APA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.88% lower within the past month. As of now, APA holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that APA has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.68 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.03.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 237, this industry ranks in the bottom 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

APA Corporation (APA)

