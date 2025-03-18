APA (APA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw APA (APA) ending at $20.17, denoting a +0.7% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had lost 13.44% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.03% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of APA in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect APA to post earnings of $0.81 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.85%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.2 billion, up 15.47% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.75 per share and a revenue of $8.68 billion, demonstrating changes of -0.53% and -10.81%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for APA should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.46% higher. At present, APA boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, APA is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.34. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.1.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

